Nadal warns of AI advertising scam using his image

MADRID: Former tennis superstar Rafael Nadal said Tuesday an artificial intelligence likeness of him is being used to advertise without permission.

"Together with my team, we have detected that fake videos generated by artificial intelligence are circulating on some platforms, in which a figure that imitates my image and voice appears," said Nadal in a statement on social media.

"In these videos, advice or investment proposals that do not originate from me are attributed to me. This is deceptive advertising."

The 39-year-old Spaniard, a 22-time Grand Slam winner, retired from tennis in November 2024 after competing for his country at the Davis Cup.