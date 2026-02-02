Carlos Alcaraz plans a kangaroo tattoo to remember his Australian Open victory

MELBOURNE: Carlos Alcaraz thinks he might get a small kangaroo tattooed on one leg.

It would be a lasting memento of his win over Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open men's final Sunday which made him the youngest male player at 22 to complete a career Grand Slam.

"I already know it's going to be a kangaroo. I just don't know the place," Alcaraz said. "I'm just thinking about the leg but I don't know which calf, whether it will be the right or left one."

Alcaraz posed for photographers Monday with the ornate Australian Open trophy, looking casually stylish in black, in loafers and no socks. The photo shoot took place at the Royal Exhibition Building among gardens in central Melbourne.

The women's singles winner Elena Rybakina was photographed with her trophy Saturday on the banks of the Yarra River, which runs through Melbourne.

According to Australian media reports, Alcaraz spent the night after his victory with his family in his hotel suite, ordering pizza, beer and champagne.

In a social media post to fans during the photo shoot, Alcaraz said "I still can't believe that I just made it.

"A dream come true for me, a career Grand Slam. I'm enjoying this amazing moment. I can't forget the support and the love I've received."