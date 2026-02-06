Faster courts favour Dhakshineswar as India brace for Netherlands in Davis Cup Qualifier

BENGALURU: The faster playing conditions in Bengaluru are expected to suit Dhakshineswar Suresh more than India's top singles player Sumit Nagal as the hosts take on the Netherlands in the Davis Cup Qualifier round one tie, starting Saturday.

With Nagal returning from a minor hip injury, India are likely to lean heavily on Dhakshineswar's ability to exploit the quicker surface, particularly in the opening singles.

The conditions reward first-strike tennis and aggressive shot-making, an area where Dhakshineswar has shown he can thrive under pressure.

Nagal has been recovering well and has looked increasingly comfortable in practice, but questions remain over how his body will respond once the tie moves into high-intensity match play.

The physical demands of singles at altitude, coupled with the speed of the court, could test Nagal's movement and endurance, especially if matches stretch into long rallies. He is, though, used to the conditions having recently played during the Bengaluru Open and WTL.

Dhakshineswar's role could therefore be pivotal once again, much like in Switzerland last year when he rose to the occasion to win crucial singles matches in India's historic away victory.

He had set the tone by winning the opening rubber, allowing Nagal to settle into the tie, where the latter went on to win both his singles.

The Netherlands, too, are expected to find the faster conditions to their liking, with their players more accustomed to such surfaces.