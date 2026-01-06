Venus Williams impresses despite loss in Auckland at 45

WELLINGTON: Venus Williams has lost her first singles match of 2026 to fifth-seeded Magda Linette at the WTA Tour tournament in Auckland, New Zealand.

The 45-year-old Williams put up a superb show before losing 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 to the No. 52-ranked Linette, who was only two years old when Williams played her first professional singles match.

Tuesday's match was Williams' 1,101st in singles on the WTA Tour. But the competitiveness she showed against a player 12 years her junior will give her confidence as she heads to Australia for the Hobart International and the Australian Open.

The seven-time major champion received wild-card entries into the Auckland tournament and also in Hobart from Jan. 12 and at the first Grand Slam tournament of the year at Melbourne Park.

The Auckland match was Williams' first since she lost 6-3, 2-6, 5-1 to Karolina Muchova in the first round of the U.S. Open last August. She played only three tournaments in 2025, beating Peyton Stearns in July to become the second-oldest woman — behind Martina Navratilova — to win a match on the WTA Tour.

Williams appeared fit, moved freely, served seven aces and hit hard on both sides.

“Look at the level she brought. She moved really great,” Linette said in a courtside TV interview. "She was really hitting well, especially when she was running to the open space.