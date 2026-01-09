'Would be fun': Alcaraz, Sinner tease prospect of teaming up in doubles

SEOUL: Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner on Friday teased the prospect of teaming up for doubles as they prepare to open their seasons with a lucrative exhibition match in South Korea, a week before the Australian Open.

The pair dominated men's tennis in 2025 and contested all four Grand Slam finals between them, with Spain's Alcaraz winning the French and US Opens and Italy's Sinner triumphing at the Australian Open and Wimbledon.

Speaking on the eve of their match in Incheon, the friends and rivals floated the idea of pairing up as a formidable team.

"I think it would be fun at least one time to share the court in different ways, on the same side," said Sinner, the world number two behind top-ranked Alcaraz.

"Of course the schedule, and we are so focused on singles that it's very difficult because if then you go deep in singles and then you have to play doubles, you don't have the right recovery.

"But for one tournament I think it's great to do it, and we're going to talk about it maybe this year at a certain time where we feel like, or next year."

Alcaraz was also receptive to the idea, saying it had crossed his mind "once or twice".

"At least once would be fun," he said.

"I think I'm playing forehand and he's playing backhand."