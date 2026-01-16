Career Grand Slam 'a dream' for Swiatek but not key focus in Melbourne

MELBOURNE: Iga Swiatek said Friday it would be a dream to complete a career Grand Slam at the Australian Open but "grinding" through the first round was the Polish star's focus.

The world number two has won four French Opens, the US Open and Wimbledon, but a title at Melbourne Park has proved elusive.

The 24-year-old has made the semi-finals twice but never gone further.

"Honestly, since the beginning of the year, there are many people coming to me and talking to me about it," she said of completing a sweep of all the majors.

"I'm really just focusing on day-by-day work. This is how it's always been for me.

"This is how I actually was able to achieve the success that I already have, just focusing really on grinding match by match."

She added that winning Grand Slams was "tough" and she had no expectations in Melbourne.

"Obviously it would be a dream come true (a career Grand Slam)," she said.