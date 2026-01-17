Yay for me! Venus Williams set for a record at the Australian Open

MELBOURNE: At 45, it's no surprise Venus Williams will be setting an age record at the Australian Open when she lines up Sunday in the first round.

The fact she'll be the oldest player ever to compete in the Australian Open women's singles draw wasn't something she realized until after she'd received a wild-card entry to play at the year's first major for the first time in five years.

"I hadn't thought about it until it came out in the press," she said Saturday in closing her pre-tournament news conference. "So yay. Yay for me! Let's do this."

She then left the auditorium and walked hand-in-hand with her husband, Andrea Preti, down a corridor back toward the player area — which isn't much like she remembered it from her previous trip in 2021, the 21st time she'd competed at Melbourne Park.

Williams was married in December, a celebration she said was her priority between the first two major tournaments in a comeback to the tour that started last July.

She was 17 when she first played the Australian Open in 1998, reaching the quarterfinals in just her fourth Grand Slam event and coming off the back of a run to the final of the U.S. Open.