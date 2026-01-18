Zverev overcomes sluggish start to win Australian Open first-round match

MELBOURNE: Third-seeded Alexander Zverev shrugged off a sluggish start to power through his first-round match against rising star Gabriel Diallo as the Australian Open got underway on Sunday.

Zverev, the runner-up at Melbourne Park last year, slumped in the first set against the 24-year-old Canadian before rallying on the back of his strong serve to win 6-7 (7), 6-1, 6-4, 6-2 on Rod Laver Arena. He's into the second round at Melbourne Park for the 10th straight year.

"Definitely when I saw the draw, wasn't too happy to be honest," Zverev said in an on-court interview, speaking of the tricky challenge presented by No. 41-ranked Diallo. "He's very young, very talented. Unbelievably aggressive.

"First set wasn't my best tennis, I would say. I was thinking, 'can't get worse than that." It got a lot better after that for me."

Rod Laver Opener

Seventh-seeded Jasmine Paolini beat Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-1, 6-2 in the opening game on the main show court in Melbourne.

Paolini wasted little time, and energy, taking the first set in 27 minutes and not much longer in the second to wrap up her match against Sasnovich.

"I was focused I think all the time, so it was good," Paolini said. "And, yeah, it's not easy to play the first match at the Slams on a big court, but I'm happy with my performance."

Fellow Italian, No. 20 Flavio Cobolli, became the first of the seeded men's players to exit the tournament in a 7-6 (7), 6-4, 6-1 loss to British qualifier Arthur Fery.