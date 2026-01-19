Djokovic equals two all-time records, wins his 100th match at Australian Open

MELBOURNE: Novak Djokovic had the big stage and a list of milestones that he needed to celebrate with his 100th win at the Australian Open.

He delivered the kind of performance that showed his rivals and his fans he's here with a single objective: a 25th Grand Slam title.

The 38-year-old Djokovic equaled two all-time tennis records by starting his 21st Australian Open and his 81st Grand Slam event, and he added another milestone Monday night with his 100th win at Melbourne Park.

He already owns so many tennis records, but he really liked the sound of this one.

“I mean, what can I say? Centurion is pretty nice,” Djokovoic said after his 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 first-round win over Pedro Martinez of Spain. “Nice feeling.”

His record now stands at 100-10 at the Australian Open, where he's won 10 titles. And that makes him the first man to win 100 or more matches on three surfaces at the Grand Slams, with his 102 on grass at Wimbledon and 101 on clay at Roland Garros.

What the winner of 24 major championships really wants more than anything is to win six more matches across the next two weeks, enough to become the most decorated tennis player of all time. He already owns the records for most men's Grand Slam singles titles and most in the Open era.

On Monday, he equaled Federer's 21 Australian Open appearances, and the overall Grand Slam record that Federer shared with Feliciano Lopez.

“History making is a great motivation,” he said.

Djokovic showed signs of vintage form, with a running crosscourt forehand winner near the end of the first set that he saluted with a ripping-the-cord celebration.

In the third set, he said he was channeling Gael Monfils when he leaped into another forehand and smacked a winner crosscourt.