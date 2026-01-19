Iga Świątek overcomes rust to advance in Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia: Iga Świątek knows she has plenty to work on in her bid for a first Australian Open title and a career Grand Slam.

The No. 2-ranked Świątek never got comfortable in a 7-6 (5), 6-3 win over No. 130-ranked Chinese qualifier Yuan Yue in the first-round on Monday night.

After winning Wimbledon last year to go with her four French Open titles and her victory at the 2022 U.S. Open, the Australian Open is the only major missing from her collection. She has twice reached the semifinals.

Yuan was swinging freely and rifling winners as she took a 5-3 lead, and Świątek had to switch things up.

“I was a bit rusty at the beginning,” she said. “Many ups and downs, but overall I have some stuff to work on. I’ll just focus on that.”

From 5-3 down in the first, she held a service game at love to force Yuan to serve for the set. Świątek broke back to level and then, in the tiebreaker, she remained composed and converted on her second set point.

“I started a bit tight. I needed to get my legs moving. Go after my shots. Be brave with the decisions,” she said of the change up.

“It wasn’t perfect, but that’s why I’m happy,” added Świątek, who has only ever lost once in the first round at a major. “It’s not hard to win matches when everything is going well. Today it wasn’t, but I was able to win.”

Świątek had a disrupted preparation for the year’s first major, losing two singles matches at the United Cup but helping Poland win the title for the first time.