Alcaraz, Sabalenka, Gauff surge into Australian Open third round

MELBOURNE: Top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz fended off a series of "bombs" before surging into the Australian Open third round on Wednesday, where he was joined by Aryna Sabalenka and a near-flawless Coco Gauff.

Three-time finalist Daniil Medvedev also stayed alive, but he needed four sets to keep his Grand Slam dream on track at a cooler and overcast Melbourne Park after days of hot weather.

Spanish superstar Alcaraz came through a tough arm-wrestle 7-6 (7/4), 6-3, 6-2 on Rod Laver Arena against hard-hitting German Yannick Hanfmann to take another step towards a career Grand Slam.

But he was put through his paces by a player 12 years older before setting up a showdown with either France's Corentin Moutet or American Michael Zheng.

"To be honest, it was tougher than I thought at the beginning," said Alcaraz, who already has six major titles but has never gone past the last eight in Melbourne.

"I didn't feel the ball that good. You know, the ball was coming as a bomb, forehand and backhand."