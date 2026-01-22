Wawrinka, 40, makes Grand Slam history by reaching the third round in Australia

MELBOURNE, Australia: He’s 40. He just made Grand Slam history by beating a 21-year-old qualifier in a fifth-set tiebreaker to reach the third round of the Australian Open.

And if Stan Wawrinka felt like he deserved a beer after the longest match at the season’s first major, nobody was going to argue.

Wawrinka had to dig deep Thursday to edge Arthur Gea in a 4-hour, 33-minute epic to become the first man 40 or older to reach the third round of a Grand Slam since the 1978 Australian Open.

The 2014 champion held it together while Gea struggled with cramps in the fifth set’s 10-point tiebreaker, hanging on for 4-6, 6-3, 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (3).

“I’ll pick up a beer,” he told the crowd in an on-court TV interview. “I deserve one!”

Ken Rosewall was the last man to go so far at a major in his 40s — he was 44 and that was 48 years ago.

Wawrinka announced last month that this year would be his last on the elite tour. Asked how he felt after two rounds, he got straight to the point: “Exhausted!”

“It’s my last Australian Open, so I’m trying to last as long as possible,” he told the crowd. “Not only I had fun but you gave me so much energy. I’m not young any more so I need the extra.”