Sinner overcomes cramps, heat to continue his title defense at the Australian Open

MELBOURNE: Limping and desperately trying to stretch out cramps in his arms and legs, Jannik Sinner had just gone down a break in the third set when the extreme heat rules saved him.

Play was suspended for several minutes and the roof was closed on Rod Laver Arena on Saturday afternoon, and the two-time defending Australian Open champion returned a revitalized man.

After seemingly being on the verge of an unlikely exit — one his coaches, Darren Cahill, was urging the 24-year-old Italian just to stick it out for a few more games — Sinner won five of the next six games to take the set against No. 85-ranked Eliot Spizzirri.

A 10-minute "cooling break" between the third and fourth sets followed — another allowance under the extreme heat policy — and Sinner returned for a 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 victory that highlighted a dramatic contrast of intense light and shade.

"I struggled physically today. I got lucky with the heat rule," Sinner said, agreeing that the cooler indoor conditions suited him much more than the energy-sapping heat of the first two sets. "As the time passed, I felt better and better."

Reflecting on his condition at 3-1 down in the third set, after he'd dropped as many service games in this match as he did in the entire 2025 tournament, the No. 2-seeded Sinner said he was just trying to survive until a longer break.