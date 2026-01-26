Lorenzo Musetti vows to push Djokovic 'to his maximum' in Melbourne quarters

MELBOURNE: Lorenzo Musetti vowed Monday to push Novak Djokovic "to his maximum" after setting up an Australian Open quarter-final against the 24-time major champion.
The Italian fifth seed powered past ninth-seeded American Taylor Fritz 6-2, 7-5, 6-4 and meets a player he has faced 10 times before -- and only beaten once, back in 2023.
"Novak, we played many, many times and every time it's a lesson, first of all," he said.
"It's such an honour to share the court against him. Every time I leave the court with something and that's something, of course, that I really think is helping me to try to win against him."
Djokovic, a 10-time winner in Melbourne, will have the benefit of an extra day's rest.
He was due to face Jakub Mensik in a night match on centre court on Monday, but the rising Czech star pulled out injured.
"He didn't have to play today, so it's pretty sure he won't be tired," Musetti said of the 38-year-old.
"But hopefully the rhythm that I have right now with the great matchup today will bring me luck for the next one. I feel ready to try to push him to his maximum."
Beating Fritz propelled Musetti, 23, into the last eight at Melbourne for the first time, with clay and grass his usual forte.
He will take heart from a strong service game, blasting down 13 aces.
"I came here with a different mentality and I think I made one of my best performances with aces in my career, so I am very happy," he said.
"I improved a lot on the serve and especially trying to be a little bit more aggressive with the forehand and trying to use my variation."
Musetti will face Djokovic without his coach and physio who have had to leave Melbourne for family reasons.
He is also pining for his young children, with the second one arriving in late November.
"I send a kiss to my partner Veronica and my two little kids that, of course, I'm missing since January 1," he said.
"So now it's more than 20 days that I'm alone, and it's not easy, but I feel they're present."