Lorenzo Musetti vows to push Djokovic 'to his maximum' in Melbourne quarters

MELBOURNE: Lorenzo Musetti vowed Monday to push Novak Djokovic "to his maximum" after setting up an Australian Open quarter-final against the 24-time major champion.

The Italian fifth seed powered past ninth-seeded American Taylor Fritz 6-2, 7-5, 6-4 and meets a player he has faced 10 times before -- and only beaten once, back in 2023.

"Novak, we played many, many times and every time it's a lesson, first of all," he said.

"It's such an honour to share the court against him. Every time I leave the court with something and that's something, of course, that I really think is helping me to try to win against him."

Djokovic, a 10-time winner in Melbourne, will have the benefit of an extra day's rest.

He was due to face Jakub Mensik in a night match on centre court on Monday, but the rising Czech star pulled out injured.

"He didn't have to play today, so it's pretty sure he won't be tired," Musetti said of the 38-year-old.

"But hopefully the rhythm that I have right now with the great matchup today will bring me luck for the next one. I feel ready to try to push him to his maximum."