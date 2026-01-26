Serving it up, Carlos Alcaraz advances to the Australian Open quarterfinals

MELBOURNE: No sooner had Carlos Alcaraz advanced to the Australian Open quarterfinals with a win over Tommy Paul, than attention turned to his serve.

The top-ranked Alcaraz, in Australia trying to complete a career Grand Slam at the age of 22, has been remodeling it a little bit.

It worked well for him on Sunday in a 7-6 (6), 6-4, 7-5 win over No. 19-seeded Paul. There were no double-faults, he got 70% of his first serves into play and won 79% of those points. He also won 68% of points on his second serve.

The retooled start of his service motion has a familiar look, and hasn't escaped the attention of Novak Djokovic. The 24-time major winner joked earlier in the tournament that he'd sent Alcaraz a message asking for a copyright fee.

Alcaraz was asked about it in an on-court TV interview on Rod Laver Arena, and played along, too.

"Yeah. I heard that. I have the contract over there, but I haven't seen him yet!" the Spaniard said of his exchange with Djokovic.