Coco Gauff defends epic racquet smash after crushing defeat, hits out at it being broadcast

MELBOURNE: Coco Gauff said Tuesday an epic racquet smash after losing heavily to Elina Svitolina at the Australian Open was important to let out her frustration and was disappointed it was caught on camera.

The world number three was crushed by the Ukrainian 6-1, 6-2 in the Melbourne quarter-finals and left centre court after the handshake cutting a dejected figure.

Television images showed the American repeatedly smashing her racquet in the bowels of the stadium afterwards.

"I think for me, I know myself, and I don't want to lash out on my team. They're good people. They don't deserve that, and I know I'm emotional," said the 21-year-old.

"So I just took the minute to go and do that. I don't think it's a bad thing.

"I don't try to do it on court in front of kids and things like that, but I do know I need to let out that emotion. Otherwise, I'm just going to be snappy with the people around me.

"Just need to let the frustration out."

Gauff said it was annoying that a private moment was caught on camera.