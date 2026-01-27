Sabalenka beats 18-year-old Jovic to reach the Australian Open semifinals; Zverev advances over Tien

MELBOURNE: Aryna Sabalenka beat 18-year-old Iva Jovic 6-3, 6-0 to reach the semifinals of the Australian Open on Tuesday before searing heat on Day 10 forced matches to be played under cover.

Alexander Zverev got the benefit of playing under a roof at Rod Laver Arena and advanced to the final four with a 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-1, 7-6 (3) win over 20-year-old Learner Tien. The No. 3-ranked Zverev, last year's runner-up in Australia, reached his 10th Grand Slam semifinal on the back of 24 aces and just a single double-fault — which he served when he had six match points in the deciding tiebreaker.

Top-ranked Sabalenka, also a runner-up in Melbourne last year, is aiming for her third Australian Open title in four years. She won back-to-back titles here in 2023 and 2024 and lost the final ago to Madison Keys.

The first of the four quarterfinals scheduled on Day 10 was played outdoors, despite predictions of the temperature peaking at 45 degrees Celsius (113 Fahrenheit) in Melbourne.

“I guess, yeah, as a woman, we are stronger than the guys,” Sabalenka said her later news conference, laughing. “So they had to close the roof for the guys so they don’t suffer!”

Sabalenka went up 3-0 in the first set and established her dominance early against the 29th-seeded Jovic, who was playing in the quarterfinals for the first time.

Jovic had three breakpoint chances in the ninth game, which lasted 10 minutes, but wasn't able to convert against the world's No. 1-ranked woman.

In the last game, Sabalenka served an ace on break point and clinched it with another ace on match point. She saved all five break points she faced.

It gave her back-to-back wins over up-and-coming teenagers following her fourth-round victory over 19-year-old Canadian Vicky Mboko.

“These teenagers have tested me in the last couple of rounds -- incredible player,” Sabalenka said of Jovic in an on-court interview.

“It was a tough match,” Sabalenka added. “Don’t look at the score. She played incredible tennis and she pushed me to a one-step better level. It was a battle.”

Jovic was born in California and is the daughter of parents who immigrated to the United States. Her father is Serbian and Jovic, naturally, has sought some tips from no other than Novak Djokovic.

The temperature topped 42 Celsius (108 F) at 5 p.m. local time, but was expected to cool in the evening. Play was suspended on outside courts all afternoon.

In the first of the night matches at Rod Laver Arena, No. 3 Coco Gauff was scheduled to meet Elina Svitolina. Sabalenka will play the winner of that match in the semifinals.

Top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz faced Alex de Minaur in the night cap. Alcaraz has won six Grand Slam titles but has never won the Australian Open and has lost in the quarterfinals here the last two years.