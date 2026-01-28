Are tennis players being treated like zoo animals? Iga Swiatek thinks so

MELBOURNE, Australia: Iga Swiatek picked up a theme that Coco Gauff left the Australian Open with after the 21-year-old American’s racket-smashing, frustration-releasing moments away from the court went viral.

Gauff said “maybe conversations can be had” about the seemingly limitless access-all-areas cameras that track players from the locker room to the court and just about everywhere in between.

After her 7-5, 6-1 quarterfinal loss to fifth-seeded Elena Rybakina on Wednesday, Swiatek was asked how she feels about the lack of off-camera areas for the players and what she thinks should be the balance between constant content and player privacy.

“Yeah, the question is, are we tennis players, or are we, like, animals in the zoo where they are observed even when they poop, you know?” she said, apologizing for the latter reference. “OK, that was exaggerating obviously, but it would be nice to have some privacy.”

Swiatek and Gauff are two of the top three players in women’s tennis, so it stands to reason they’ll be more in focus.

Visions of Swiatek being stopped by security after forgetting her credential became a meme during the tournament. She’s won four French Open titles as well as Wimbledon and the US Open. But security is, well, security.