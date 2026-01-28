'Extremely lucky' Djokovic into Melbourne semi-finals as Musetti retires

MELBOURNE: An "extremely lucky" Novak Djokovic survived a massive scare to reach the Australian Open semi-finals on Wednesday when Lorenzo Musetti retired hurt while two sets up, keeping alive the Serbian great's bid for a 25th Grand Slam crown.

The fifth-seeded Italian was well on top and leading 6-4, 6-3, 1-3 when he withdrew after treatment on his upper right leg, with his movement badly impeded.

It was a huge stroke of luck for the error-riddled 10-time Melbourne winner Djokovic, who will now play either defending champion Jannik Sinner or American eighth seed Ben Shelton for a place in the final.

The let-off kept alive his bid to secure a record 25th major title.

Djokovic has been trying to move past Margaret Court and clinch the landmark since his last one at the US Open in 2023.

It has proved increasingly difficult with the emergence of Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz.

"I feel really sorry for him, he was the far better player, I was on my way home tonight," said Djokovic.

"It has happened to me a few times. He was in full control.

"So unfortunate, I don't what else to say. He should have been the winner today no doubt. I am extremely lucky to get through this one today."

With victory, Djokovic claimed sole ownership of most singles wins at Melbourne Park, surpassing Roger Federer with his 103rd.

It also put him into a 54th Slam semi-final to extend his own record.

But it looked to all be over for the 38-year-old.