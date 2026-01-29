Sabalenka crushes Svitolina in politically charged Australian Open semifinal

MELBOURNE: Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka powered into her fourth Australian Open final in a row with a dominant win over Ukraine's Elina Svitolina on Thursday in a politically charged encounter.

There was no handshake afterwards as top-ranked Sabalenka triumphed 6-2, 6-3 and faces either Elena Rybakina or Jessica Pegula for her third Melbourne title.

It denied the 12th-seeded Svitolina a piece of history, having been on the brink of becoming the first woman from Ukraine to reach a Grand Slam singles final in the Open era.

Like other players from Ukraine, Svitolina does not shake hands with opponents from Russia or Moscow's ally Belarus because of the war.

An announcement was made before the semi-final at Rod Laver Arena and a statement flashed up on a big screen saying there would be no handshake, asking fans to "respect" that.

The two players also noticeably kept apart for the pre-match formalities and photos.

Sabalenka was close to tears afterwards as she reflected on the "dream" life she leads.

She had warm words for Svitolina, saying: "I'm super happy with the win, she's a really tough opponent, she was playing really incredible tennis throughout the whole week. But the job is not done yet."