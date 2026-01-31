Carlos Alcaraz: Rare tennis talent with shades of Federer

MELBOURNE: Carlos Alcaraz has an easy charm and broad Tom Cruise-like smile, but underneath the exterior is a highly driven and motivated player laser-focused on chasing records.

The 22-year-old is on the verge of becoming the youngest man to win all four majors, surpassing legendary fellow Spaniard Rafael Nadal.

Nadal was 24 when he did it.

Standing in his way in the Australian Open men's final on Sunday is Novak Djokovic, who won his first title at Melbourne Park when Alcaraz was still barely old enough to hold a racquet.

Neither Nadal nor Djokovic were his heroes growing up -- that was Roger Federer.

"Federer, the class he had, the way he got people to see tennis -- that was beautiful," Alcaraz said in 2023.

"Watching Federer is like looking at a work of art. It's elegance, he did everything magnificently. I became enchanted by him."

Alcaraz shares plenty of the same attributes -- daring, range, tactical flexibility, and style.

The modest, muscular star from the small town of El Palmar in Spain's south-east hit the giant-killing jackpot at Madrid in 2022 when he became the only man to defeat both Nadal and Djokovic at the same clay-court event.

For good measure, he achieved it on back-to-back days on his way to the title.