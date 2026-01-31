Novak Djokovic: Divisive tennis great on brink of history

MELBOURNE: Novak Djokovic launched his career in the shadow of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal but has surpassed them both and now stands on the cusp of tennis history.

The 38-year-old Serb will win a record 25th Grand Slam crown if he beats world number one Carlos Alcaraz in Sunday's Australian Open final.

He is tied with the Australian Margaret Court for the most majors, his 24 is two more than Nadal and four more than Federer.

Djokovic also boasts a stack of other achievements including Paris Olympic gold, 101 ATP titles and most weeks at world number one with a staggering 428.

He is the undisputed king of Melbourne Park, winning the Australian Open a record 10 times -- he has never lost a final there.