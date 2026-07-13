Zverev hopes he can be more than just 'the third guy' in tennis after run to Wimbledon final

LONDON: Alexander Zverev is used to being "the third guy" in tennis.

After following up his French Open title with a run to his first Wimbledon final, he's hoping to be more than that in the future.

Despite losing to Jannik Sinner on Centre Court on Sunday, the 29-year-old Zverev thinks he is closer than ever to challenging the top-ranked Italian and his main rival Carlos Alcaraz and giving tennis a Big Three again.

Sinner and Alcaraz had won the last nine Grand Slam tournaments between them before Zverev won his first major at Roland Garros this year.

"There was always this conversation, 'who will be the third guy?'" Zverev said. "I've always been the third guy, but I was just far away from those two. But I've always been No. 3 in a way. So if I get closer to them ... it would be great."

Alcaraz missed this year's French Open — and Wimbledon — with a wrist injury, and Sinner was eliminated in the second round in Paris after wilting in the heat. Zverev lost in five sets to Alcaraz in the semifinals at the Australian Open this year and lost 6-7 (7), 7-6 (2), 6-3, 6-4 to Sinner on Sunday after overextending his knee in the third set.

"I think I've been pushing those guys," Zverev said. "I haven't beaten them this year, but I've pushed them to the limits, I would say."