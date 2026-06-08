Alexander Zverev ends wait for Grand Slam title with French Open triumph

PARIS: Alexander Zverev finally secured his maiden Grand Slam title with a dramatic five-set victory over Italy's Flavio Cobolli in the French Open final on Sunday.

The second seed became the first German man to win a major tournament since Boris Becker at the 1996 Australian Open with a 6-1, 4-6, 6-4, 6-7 (5/7), 6-1 victory after four hours and 16 minutes.

"This court is so special to me in so many ways... but now finally, it's a happy end," said Zverev, who suffered a season-ending ankle injury in the 2022 semi-final against Rafael Nadal on Court Philippe Chatrier, where he was also edged out in five sets by Carlos Alcaraz in the 2024 final.

It was Zverev's fourth Grand Slam final and second at Roland Garros after some heartbreaking near misses in his career.

"We've been through losses, we've been losers at times as well in the most important moments," he said during the trophy presentation, turning to his team.

"But at the end of the day, we're Grand Slam champions now, and that's what counts."

Cobolli, the 10th seed, was bidding to become the first Italian man since Adriano Panatta to win the French Open in 50 years.

The 24-year-old had never even played a Slam semi-final before, let alone a final, after his last-four opponent Matteo Arnaldi withdrew from the tournament through illness.

"It's not easy for me to talk right now," said Cobolli after receiving his runner-up trophy from Panatta, before addressing Zverev.