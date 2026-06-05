Qualifier Maja Chwalinska sets up Andreeva French Open final clash

PARIS: Maja Chwalinska made French Open history on Thursday as the world number 114 became the first qualifier in the professional era to reach the Roland Garros final, where she will take on Mirra Andreeva.

The Pole downed Diana Shnaider 7-6 (7/4), 6-4 in the last four to join Russian 19-year-old Andreeva, a straight-sets winner over Marta Kostyuk, in Saturday's title-decider.

Should she best Andreeva in the final, Chwalinska will become just the second woman to come through qualifying and win a Grand Slam final in any major since the Open era began, after Emma Raducanu's title run at the US Open in 2021.

The 24-year-old said her run in the French capital was "like a dream", moments after beating 25th seed Shnaider, who a day before had eliminated world number one Aryna Sabalenka.

Chwalinska's only previous meeting with Shnaider was at an ITF event in Istanbul four years ago, which the Russian won.

"I don't know what's going on, I just, I dunno what to say. I'm sorry, I'm just very happy," the Pole added to raucous applause on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Chwalinska, appearing in her first main draw in Paris, has won nine matches across a three-week campaign at Roland Garros that started with three rounds of qualifying last month.

She admitted that her physical state was "not great" in the aftermath of her two-hour-10-minute semi-final win.