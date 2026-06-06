Zverev beats Mensik in French Open semifinals and will face Cobolli for elusive Grand Slam title

PARIS: Jannik Sinner lost early. Carlos Alcaraz withdrew due to injury.

The pressure has been on Alexander Zverev to finally win an elusive Grand Slam title and now the second-seeded German is only one victory away from raising the French Open trophy.

Zverev reached the fourth major final of his career after beating 20-year-old Jakub Mensik 7-5, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 in the Roland Garros semifinals on Friday.

In Sunday's final, Zverev will face 14th-ranked Flavio Cobolli.

Cobolli advanced when 104th-ranked Matteo Arnaldi withdrew before their all-Italian semifinal due to a virus.

Arnaldi spent 19 hours, 42 minutes on court to reach the semifinal — more than anyone at a Grand Slam since 1991. He said he was vomiting overnight.

"I tried to get ready ... but every time I get up I feel dizzy," Arnaldi said. "I can't move and I can't eat and I can't drink. So there was really no way that I will be able to play."

Zverev has been an overwhelming favorite for the title ever since the top-ranked Sinner struggled in the first week's heat wave and wasted a two set and 5-1 lead against Juan Manuel Cerundolo in the second round.