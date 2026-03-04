Tennis world rocked by Middle East war as Indian Wells begins

INDIAN WELLS: With top players stranded in the Middle East by war and a tournament scrapped due to falling drone shrapnel, the glamorous globe-trotting world of tennis has not been spared the "brutal" reality of recent events, stars said at Indian Wells on Tuesday.

Dozens of international tennis players are gathering this week on the opposite side of the world in the California desert for the prestigious annual men's and women's tournaments that begin Wednesday.

Currently absent are the likes of Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev, who have been trying to leave Dubai since Saturday, with thousands of flights from the Middle East canceled due to Iranian missiles and drones.

British star Jack Draper told reporters in Indian Wells that he had been in Dubai last week and "managed to get away almost probably one of the last flights out."

"I just hope the players and all the staff within the ATP are able to make it here, or the main thing is that they're safe.

"It's obviously a very concerning situation for all involved, and I hope they can make it here."

At least two tournaments in the United Arab Emirates were canceled after play was interrupted due to drone strikes on nearby refineries, with falling debris from the interception of a drone causing a fire in an oil field.

Simultaneously a major tennis tournament in Acapulco, Mexico starring the likes of Alexander Zverev went ahead last week even as the recent killing of a drug lord triggered deadly violence across the country.