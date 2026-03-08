Carlos Alcaraz cruises into Indian Wells third round as Novak Djokovic fights through

INDIAN WELLS: World number one Carlos Alcaraz swept past Grigor Dimitrov 6-2, 6-3 to reach the third round of the Indian Wells ATP Masters on Saturday as Novak Djokovic battled back for a three-set victory over Kamil Majchrzak.

Spain's Alcaraz was untroubled by the former world number three from Bulgaria, pushing his perfect 2026 match record to 13-0 in just 66 minutes.

Djokovic, a five-time Indian Wells champion who has struggled in recent years, had to grind for two hours and 12 minutes to subdue 57th ranked Majchrzak of Poland 4-6, 6-1, 6-2.

Alcaraz said he was wary of Dimitrov, but even in the swirling winds on Stadium Court he was in control, firing from the baseline with power and accuracy.

He barely broke a sweat and cracked plenty of smiles, saving the lone break point he faced in the second set and even getting a high-five from his opponent on a changeover.

"In general just really happy with the things that I've done today," said the 22-year-old Spaniard, whose Australian Open triumph made him the youngest man to complete a career Grand Slam.

He added the Qatar Open title before heading Stateside to chase a third Indian Wells crown.

"I love being here so much, I think that's why I'm just playing relaxed, playing calm, chilling," he said.

Although he shares the record for most Indian Wells ATP titles with Swiss great Roger Federer, Djokovic has found the early going in California anything but relaxing in recent years.