Aryna Sabalenka, Jannik Sinner move to BNP Paribas semifinals and Medvedev benefits from a disputed call

INDIAN WELLS: Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka — the world's top-ranked men's and women's tennis players — both won quarterfinal matches in straight sets during an eventful Thursday at the BNP Paribas Open.

Sabalenka held off Victoria Mboko, 7-6 (0), 6-4 to keep her in the running for her first title at Indian Wells. Alcaraz — who has opened 2026 by winning 16 straight matches — topped Cameron Norrie 6-3, 6-4 to move within two rounds of his third title in four years at the ATP Masters 1000 event just outside of Palm Springs.

Jannik Sinner, Alexander Zverev and Daniil Medvedev also advanced to the men's semifinals, with Medvedev benefiting from a disputed, overturned point late in his 6-1, 7-5 victory over defending champion Jack Draper.

Draper momentarily threw his arms to his side to signal he thought Medvedev's deep forehand had landed long during a rally that ended several shots later when Medvedev's backhand went into the net. Medvedev, already up one set, asked chair umpire Aurelie Tourte for a video review.