Carlos Alcaraz's unbeaten run ends in Indian Wells semi-final loss to Daniil Medvedev

INDIAN WELLS: Daniil Medvedev ended Carlos Alcaraz's perfect start to 2026, stunning the world number one 6-3, 7-6 (7/3) Saturday to book an Indian Wells title clash with Jannik Sinner.
The 22-year-old Alcaraz became the youngest man to complete a career Grand Slam with his Australian Open triumph this year. He followed with a title in Qatar and took a 16-0 record into Saturday's semi-final.
But Medvedev was up to the challenge, last month's Dubai champion running Alcaraz ragged as he pushed his own ATP win streak to nine matches with an impressive victory.
Former number one Medvedev's aggressive play from the baseline and superb serving performance had Alcaraz on the back foot throughout, his control in the rallies leaving Alcaraz gasping after one long point in the ninth game of the second set.
Alcaraz went on to hold serve in that game, but Medvedev saved a pair of set points in the next and dominated the tiebreaker to reach the Indian Wells final for a third time.
The 30-year-old lost to Alcaraz in the title match in both 2023 and 2024.
"Super happy to beat someone as strong as he (is)," Medvedev said. "It's a great feeling."
Medvedev needed just one break to pocket the opening set. Alcaraz broke first in the second for a 3-1 lead, but Medvedev immediately broke back and when they came to the tiebreaker was in full control, powering to a 6-1 lead.
"He's an amazing player with amazing shots, defense, attack, serve, return, everything," Medvedev said. "So you need to be at your best -- and I was."
He'll have his work cut out for him again in Sunday's clash with four-time Grand Slam champion Sinner, who beat fourth-ranked Alexander Zverev 6-2, 6-4.