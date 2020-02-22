Home Sport womens t20 world cup

New Zealand beat Sri Lanka in Women's T20 World Cup

New Zealand still faces a battle to reach the semi-finals with tough matches against India and Australia ahead. 

Published: 22nd February 2020 09:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2020 12:58 AM   |  A+A-

New Zealand's Sophie Devine (L) plays a shot during the T20 women's World Cup cricket match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka in Perth on February 22, 2020.

New Zealand's Sophie Devine (L) plays a shot during the T20 women's World Cup cricket match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka in Perth on February 22, 2020. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

PERTH: New Zealand captain Sophie Devine says her team is comfortable to "fly under the radar" after starting the women's Twenty20 World Cup with a seven-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in Perth on Saturday.

The Kiwis have made the early running in Group A along with India, who downed defending champions Australia on day one. Only the top two from each of the two five-team groups qualify for the knockout phase.

Favoured New Zealand battled chasing 128 against Sri Lanka until Devine capitalised on two dropped chances en route to a match-winning unbeaten 75.

After a nervous start, Devine found support through Maddy Green in a 61-run third-wicket partnership to power New Zealand to victory with 14 balls to spare.

"You always want points in the bank early in the tournament and we knew how hard Sri Lanka were going to come at us," Devine told reporters.

New Zealand still faces a battle to reach the semi-finals with tough matches against India and Australia ahead. 

Devine, however, said her team was not bothered about being underestimated.

"If we can keep ticking off wins, pressure is on the other teams," she said. "We typically fly under the radar and go about our business."

New Zealand had started sloppily with the ball before clawing back and restricting Sri Lanka to 127-7 off 20 overs with allrounder Haley Jensen (3-16) starring on the bouncy WACA pitch.

After being sent in to bat, Sri Lanka feasted on wayward New Zealand bowling with openers Chamari Athapaththu and Hasini Perera combining for a rapid 46-ball 60-run partnership.

Athapaththu, Sri Lanka's captain and best batter, clubbed two sixes and five boundaries in her whirlwind 41 before spooning a return catch to Lea Tahuhu in a decision overturned on review.

Sri Lanka's lack of batting depth was exposed as they fell away in the backend of the innings.

"If we had been a bit smarter and not thrown away wickets, we were in line to make 140-160," Sri Lanka coach Harsha de Silva said.

Earlier, the West Indies beat gallant debutant Thailand by seven wickets in the first match of Group B.

The 2016 champions appeared set for an expected easy victory after restricting Thailand to a modest 78-9 off their 20 overs.

But the West Indies struggled at 27-3 before captain Stafanie Taylor (26 not out) and Shemaine Campbelle (25 not out) chased down the total with 20 deliveries to spare.

"Today was definitely tricky," player of the match Taylor said. "I reckon in a few years' time they will definitely give teams challenges."

Thailand, the lowest-ranked team in the tournament, are making their debut at a cricket World Cup –- men's or women's –- after a fairytale run in qualification.

"It's been a long time waiting. It's been 13 years for us," Thailand opener Nattaya Boochatham said.

"It was really exciting to get on the ground, get on the World Cup stage and show the people of the world that Thailand can play very good cricket."

Stay up to date on all the latest womens t20 world cup news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
New Zealand Sri Lanka Sophie Devine women's T20 WC
India Matters
For representational purposes
3500-tonne gold mine found in UP, five times bigger than India's reserve
Mohd Zuwail and Nazeerul Islam showing the notices served by UIDAI
Rohingyas in Telangana ready to surrender 'fake' Aadhaar cards
Blurring religious lines: Muslim lawyer keeps ‘soul of Kashi’ alive
New Zealand's Trent Boult fields off his own bowling from India's Rishabh Pant during the first Test in Wellington. (Photo | AP)
Wellington Test: Kiwis bundle out India for 165, hosts 17/0 at lunch on day 2 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-CAA and NRC protest new freedom movement of India: Medha Patkar
President Donald Trump with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | AP)
Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia not invited for Melania Trump's event in Delhi school
Gallery
'Martin Luther King is the perfect hero who preached non-violence and love, and Malcolm X the perfect villain who served as his violent counterpart, preaching hate and militancy', writes scholar and human rights activist Imam Omar Suleiman. The US rights
Malcolm X assassination anniversary: 10 quotes to tell why the firebrand civil rights activist is still relevant | Racism, Nationalism and more...
Maha Shivaratri is an annual Hindu festival celebrated in honour of Lord Shiva. (Photo | EPS/Nagaraja Gadekal)
Maha Shivaratri: Take a look at how devotees across India are celebrating by pulling an all-nighter!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp