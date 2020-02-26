Home Sport Women's T20 World Cup

Shafali Verma is stealing Smriti Mandhana's thunder and the latter is happy about it

The 16-year-old Shafali has scored 68 runs across two games in this World Cup, including five sixes and seven fours, at an impressive strike rate of 212.

Published: 26th February 2020 03:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2020 03:53 PM   |  A+A-

India's Smriti Mandhana leaves the field clutching her left shoulder after crashing into the signage while fielding against Australia in the Women's T20 Cricket World Cup in Sydney.

India's Smriti Mandhana (Photo | AP)

By PTI

MELBOURNE: She has been the backbone of Indian women's cricket team's batting but swashbuckling India opener Smriti Mandhana is delighted that teen prodigy Shafali Verma is stealing her thunder at the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup as it takes the pressure off her.

The 23-year-old Mandhana, who has been a key player for the Indian team in the last two-three years, said Verma is showing she is capable of filling her boots.

"I used to score a lot of our runs in the last two of three years, especially in the Powerplay, but now with Shafali coming in, she's getting the runs in the way I do. It makes the team more balanced," Mandhana said.

"Shafali has been a huge positive coming into the T20 side. The way she's going about her batting, it's so easy to bat alongside her," she said on the eve of India's T20 World Cup group match against New Zealand here on Thursday.

Verma has already announced her emergence on the global stage.

Shafali Verma | PTI

The 16-year-old has scored 68 runs across two games in this World Cup, including five sixes and seven fours, at an impressive strike rate of 212.

The teenager, who is making her ICC Women's T20 World Cup debut in Australia, picked up the Player of the Match award for her 39 runs against Bangladesh, a game which Mandhana missed after picking up viral fever.

"I used to have a major role in Powerplays, but Shafali is getting the quick runs in those first overs now too. She's made a huge impact and the team has become more balanced thanks to her," said Mandhana, who also made her India debut in 2013 as a 16-year-old.

She said Verma's best attribute is the "routine she likes to follow and no one has gone in and told her she has to change that".

Talking about Thursday's match against New Zealand, Mandhana said, "I don't think we will be going into the game thinking about a total, but we will continue playing the way that is working for all of our batters."

Seasoned New Zealand pacer Lea Tahuhu said she is looking forward to bowling at Verma.

"Personally, I love the thought of facing Verma. It makes me fire up a little bit more and I'm really looking forward to playing her," said Tahuhu.

"I actually played her in the T20 Challenge in India last year and I know she's not going to take a step back," she said, referring to India's IPL style T20 tournament played in Jaipur.

Stay up to date on all the latest Women's T20 World Cup news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Smriti Mandhana Shafali Verma Womens T20 World Cup women cricket Womens T20 WC India women cricket team
India Matters
How anti-CAA protests distort the truth
A still from Rajinikanth-starrer 'Darbar'. (Photo| YouTube Screen grab)
Rajini's next film 'Annaatthe' originally written for Ajith, claim fans
India's players celebrate after victory against New Zealand during the Twenty20 women's World Cup cricket match between New Zealand and India in Melbourne on February 27, 2020. (Photo | AFP)
Women's T20 WC: India seal semifinal spot with four-run win over NZ
She Taxis to hit Kochi streets with renewed energy in March

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Riots: Families of deceased recall horror of losing loved ones
Dasrath and wife Parvati recall the night of horror in Mustafabad (Photo | EPS)
Delhi riots: Muslim neighbours brave mob wrath to save Hindus in minority-dominated area
Gallery
Russian superstar Maria Sharapova was once the most sought-after female athlete on the planet. She beat Serena Williams to lift her first Grand Slam title when she 'was just a bony teenager' and went on to complete Career Grand Slam many years later. Injuries held her back, but Maria bravely fought her way back to the top before receiving a WADA ban which she claims not to be her fault. (Graphic| CK Vijesh)
Maria Sharapova retirement: Reliving the tennis star's life and career through her own words | Soviet Union, Chernobyl, Serene Williams, WADA and more...
He was the 'original super-sub' at Old Trafford ever since his debut under Sir Alex Ferguson in 1996. That era is gone now and Ole is 'behind the wheels' now, steering the Red Devils clear of difficult times and rebuilding the team from scratch. Here are
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer turns 47. These 6 facts make him a legend at Old Trafford
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp