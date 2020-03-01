Home Sport Women's T20 World Cup

Women's T20 WC: South Africa secure semifinals spot with victory over Pakistan

Iram Javed then came out to bat and played brilliantly along with Riaz. Riaz played an unbeaten knock of 39 runs while Javed scored 17 runs but despite their efforts, Pakistan suffered a defeat.

Published: 01st March 2020 03:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2020 03:37 PM   |  A+A-

South Africa women celebrate their victory (Photo | Twitter @T20WorldCup)

By ANI

SYDNEY: South Africa women defeated Pakistan by 17 runs in the ongoing ICC Women's T20 World Cup here on Sunday.

With this victory, South Africa booked their spot in the semi-finals of the tournament.

Chasing a target of 137 runs, Pakistan witnessed a good start to their innings as both openers, Javeria Khan and Muneeba Ali, struck regular boundaries.

Shabnim Ismail provided South Africa with their first breakthrough as she dismissed Ali (12) in the fourth over. In the next over, Umaima Sohail was run out on a duck.

Nida Dar (3) was then given LBW off Dane van Niekerk's delivery which put Pakistan under immense pressure. Aliya Riaz then joined Javeria Khan on the field.

As the team started to get some momentum, Pakistan lost another wicket through run out, this time Javeria Khan (31). Nonkululeko Mlaba then bowled Sidra Nawaz (8) which reduced Pakistan to 72/5.

Iram Javed then came out to bat and played brilliantly along with Riaz. Riaz played an unbeaten knock of 39 runs while Javed scored 17 runs but despite their efforts, Pakistan suffered a defeat.

Earlier, after opting to bat first, South Africa did not get off to a good start as Diana Baig dismissed Lizelle Lee in the very first over of the innings.

The skipper Dane van Niekerk was then joined by Marizanne Kapp on the field but Baig struck again and removed Van Niekerk (3). Mignon du Preez was the next batter.

Both the batters took South Africa past 50-run mark but soon after, Nida Dar dismissed Du Preez (17). Syeda Aroob Shah then took the much-needed wicket of Kapp, who played a knock of 31 runs.

Laura Wolvaardt helped the struggling South Africa team as she played a very destructive inning. She smashed eight boundaries and played an unbeaten knock of 53 runs off just 36 balls.

With the help of Wolvaardt's scintillating innings, South Africa managed to put a respectable total of 136 runs on the board. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Women's T20 World Cup news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Womens T20 World Cup Womens T20 WC
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Telangana, Delhi report first positive cases of coronavirus: Centre
The wind tunnel facility at IISc, where experiments for the Gaganyaan mission are being conducted. (Photo | EPS)
Gaganyaan being flight-tested at IISc’s 61-year-old wind tunnel facility
An empoyee at a petrol bunk fills fuel in a car. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
You may have to pay more for fuel from April 1, here's why!
The wedding card features images of Hindu gods along with ‘Chand Mubarak.’ (Photo | Twitter)
Muslim man in UP prints wedding card with Hindu Gods to promote harmony

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farha from Chand Bagh along with her five children came at GTB hospital looking for her Husband Sonu Dilshad. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
'Kisko Papa kahenge ab ye bacche': Teary-eyed women ask after kids lose fathers in Delhi riots
Chennai: Ripon building in Elliot's beach? A lesson on air pollution through sand art
Gallery
LUKA MODRIC & IVAN RAKITIC: Rakitic has said that his national team-mate Luka Modric should win everything that star striker Lionel Messi cannot. You don't get to hear something like that been said about a Madrid player by a counterpart at Barcelona. Modric and Rakitic were instrumental in Croatia's World Cup wonder run in Russia. Their respective sides will be baying on their experience to orchestrate and organise the game from the middle of the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Friends at country, rivals at clubs: El Clasico to witness faceoff between international teammates
Real Madrid meet Barcelona in a fixture that could decide which way the Spanish league title goes this season. The fixture is considered one of the biggest matches in football and these three youngsters are expected to get their first taste of the mighty
Sunday's Santiago Bernabeu showdown to hand El Clasico debut to these three players
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp