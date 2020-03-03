Home Sport Women's T20 World Cup

WATCH | Thailand players break into impromptu dance-off during Women's T20 World Cup

Five players of the Thailand team were dancing to the tunes of Venga Boys' famous track 'We like to Party'.

Published: 03rd March 2020 04:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2020 04:44 PM   |  A+A-

Five players of the Thailand team were dancing to the tunes of Venga Boys' famous track 'We like to Party'.

Five players of the Thailand team were dancing to the tunes of Venga Boys' famous track 'We like to Party'. (Photo | T20 World Cup Twitter)

By ANI

SYDNEY: As rain played spoilsport in the match against Pakistan in the Women's T20 World Cup, Thailand players entertained the crowd at the Sydney Showground Stadium as they broke into an impromptu dance-off.

Five players of the Thailand team were dancing to the tunes of Venga Boys' famous track 'We like to Party'.

Official handle of the T20 World Cup tweeted the video of the dance-off and captioned the post as: "During the rain delay, Thailand kept the fans entertained on the big screen with an impromptu dance-off Man dancing. Thank you for being part of #TheBigDance".

The match between Thailand and Pakistan in the ongoing Women's World Cup was abandoned due to rain on Tuesday here at the Sydney Showground Stadium.

Pakistan was set a target of 151 runs, but the side did not get a chance to come out to bat as the rain started pouring down during the mid-innings break.

Earlier, Nattakan Chantam played a knock of 56 runs to take Thailand's score to 150/3 in the allotted twenty overs.

Opting to bat first, Thailand got off to an exceptional start as openers Chantam and Nattaya Boochatham stitched together a partnership of 93 runs. The duo mixed caution and aggression and as a result, kept on registering boundaries at regular intervals.

In the final overs, Chanida Sutthiruang and Chanida Sutthiruang managed to score boundaries to take the side's total past the run mark.

Stay up to date on all the latest Women's T20 World Cup news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Womens T20 World Cup Womens T20 WC Thailand womens cricket Thailand womens cricketers dance Thailand cricketers dance We like to Party
India Matters
A representational image of Cryptocurrency (File Photo | PTI)
SC allows trading in cryptocurrency, quashes RBI's 2018 ban
Maharashtra BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar (File Photo | PTI)
BJP ready to back Shiv Sena if Congress, NCP quit govt over Muslim quota
Image of IPL Trophy used for representational purpose (Photo| Twitter/ @BCCI)
Cost-cutting drive: BCCI halves IPL champions' prize money to Rs 10 crore
Bharat sensitises people on maintaining sanitation and hygiene along with proper cooking of meat and fish.
This Odisha man is on ‘Protect Bharat’ mission amid virus outbreak

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A woman has her temperature checked and her hands disinfected as she enters the Palladium Shopping Center, in northern Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus scare: Number of cases jumps to 28 in India
Coronavirus situation to be treated as an emergency: Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
India's 16-year-old batting sensation Shafali Verma has risen 19 slots to reach the number one spot in the ICC Women's T20I batting rankings, the apex cricketing body revealed on Wednesday. Meet the top 10 that includes two more Indian players.(Photos | T
Women's T20 World Cup: India's Shafali Varma attains top spot in T20I batting ranking, Mandhana, Jemimah slip points
It's not often that one gets to shine in multiple sports, but there are few exceptionally talented individuals who were able to make a mark in more than one sport. Here is the list of cricketers who represented their country in other sports.
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonty Rhodes: Cricketers who represented their country in other sports
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp