As cricketer, I feel for English girls: Mithali Raj on Indian team reaching T20 WC finals

Mithali Raj said she is thrilled with India entering into their maiden final in the history of the tournament and congratulated the team.

Published: 05th March 2020 03:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2020 03:36 PM   |  A+A-

India ODI skipper Mithali Raj

India ODI skipper Mithali Raj (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: India ODI skipper Mithali Raj on Wednesday said as a cricketer she can feel the pain of the Three Lions after the semifinal match between India and England was abandoned and the former reached the finals.

There were no reserve days for the semi-finals and as India topped Group A, they progressed to the finals of the tournament.

Raj also said she is thrilled with India entering into their maiden final in the history of the tournament and congratulated the team.

"As an Indian, I am absolutely thrilled India has made it to the finals. But as a cricketer I feel for the English girls. I'd never want to find myself or my team in that situation. But the rules are such and it is what it is. Congratulations girls. This is big. #INDvENG #T20WC," Raj tweeted.

India pacer Jhulan Goswami who has retired from the T20Is congratulated the Indian team and said the side deserved it after a superb performance in the group stage.

"Congrats Team on reaching the final! You guys deserved it after a superb performance in the group stage. Just one more game to go. Good luck! #INDvENG @BCCIWomen @BCCI @T20WorldCup @ICC," Goswami tweeted.

India top-order batsman KL Rahul also joined Raj and Goswami to extend his wishes to the women's team.

"Congratulations to the Indian Women's team on reaching the @T20WorldCup final. Goodluck, get the cup home girls Flag of IndiaTrophy @BCCIWomen," Rahul tweeted.

Later in the day, South Africa and Australia will take on each other in the second semi-final, and if it gets washed out as well, the Proteas will make it to the finals as they topped Group B.

As per the ICC rules, both innings needed to have at least five overs to constitute a match. However, in ICC tournaments, the minimum over-limit goes to 10 overs per side. So if rain forces the match to be less than 10 overs per innings, the match is deemed as 'abandoned'.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp