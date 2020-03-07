Home Sport Women's T20 World Cup

Women's T20 World Cup: Harmanpreet's words stirred me up, says Poonam Yadav

India's highest wicket-taker in T20 cricket, Poonam had missed the preceding tri-series, involving Australia, due to an injury in her left index finger.

Published: 07th March 2020 02:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2020 02:45 PM   |  A+A-

India's Poonam Yadav (L) celebrates with teammate Harmanpreet Kaurduring the first game of the Women's T20 Cricket World Cup in Sydney.

India's Poonam Yadav (L) celebrates with teammate Harmanpreet Kaurduring the first game of the Women's T20 Cricket World Cup in Sydney. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

MELBOURNE: It was a stinging rebuke from skipper Harmanpreet Kaur during the tournament opener against Australia that fired up Poonam Yadav, who eventually played an instrumental role in India's march to their maiden Women's T20 World Cup final.

The 28-year-old Indian has emerged as India's wrecker-in-chief in tournament with nine wickets, including a four-wicket haul against defending champions Australia in the opening match.

"When I got hit for a six in the first over, she (Harmanpreet) came to me and said, 'Poonam, you're one of the most experienced players in the team, and we expect better from you'," Poonam was quoted as saying by the ICC.

"So, that kind of stirred something within me. I told myself if my captain has that much faith in me, I should be able to make a comeback. 

"I took a wicket in the very next ball, and didn't look back since. Now when I look back at that moment, it means so much in the context of my individual performance and run to the Final," said the bowler from Agra.

India's highest wicket-taker in T20 cricket, Poonam had missed the preceding tri-series, involving Australia, due to an injury in her left index finger.

Poonam said she used her time on the sidelines to analyse the weakness of her opponents which came handy during the World Cup.

"I had not even played the tri-series, so thanks to the selectors for showing faith in me," she said.

"When I was on the sidelines, I worked quite hard knowing the quality of competition in the World Cup.

"So, I would watch a lot of videos of the Australian and the England teams and tried to find out their weaknesses. My preparation that way was good, so despite the pressure, the nerves I was able to do well," she added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Women's T20 World Cup news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
India Australia Poonam Yadav Harmanpreet Kaur Womens T20 World Cup final
India Matters
People wear masks as they stand in a queue for COVID-19 screening at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi (Left: Dr T Jacob John )
Summer may not contain spread of coronavirus, says top virologist
Rain falls on the Sydney Cricket Ground delaying the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket semifinal matches in Sydney, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Women's T20 WC: India advance to final after England match washed out
People wearing a protective mask in the wake of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak at Safderjung Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Trade impact of virus for India estimated at 348 million dollars: UN
Ganesan
This TN man has been clearing dead bodies from train tracks for 40 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress Party led by Rahul Gandhi staging a protest demonstration demanding resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah at Parliament house in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi leads protest against suspension of Congress MPs as LS disrupted over Delhi riots
Women's Day 2020: Telangana women cops shake a leg to Bollywood music near Charminar
Gallery
K Anbazhagan was one of the founding members of the DMK and a close confidant of M Karunanidhi. He was a Lok Sabha member, Rajya Sabha member, MLA, Minister and DMK's general secretary for over 40 years. (Photo | EPS)
Professor, writer, orator: Here are some rare pictures of staunch Dravidian K Anbazhagan
A gifted singer, a natural comedian, a remarkable performer... Kalabhavan Mani worked his way up the ladder establishing his place in the hearts of Malayalis. A man who inspired many from poor backgrounds to dream big, Mani's untimely demise at the age of
Kalabhavan Mani death anniversary: 9 movies that keep him eternally close to Malayali hearts
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp