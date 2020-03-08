Home Sport Women's T20 World Cup

I have faith in my team: Harmapreet Kaur after T20 World Cup defeat

Unbeaten throughout the tournament, India were outplayed in all departments of the game by the defending champions Australia who clinched their fifth title.

Published: 08th March 2020 06:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2020 06:40 PM   |  A+A-

India women cricket team

Team India can be a force to reckon with in years to come. (Photo | T20 World Cup Twitter)

By PTI

MELBOURNE: India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur on Sunday said she has full faith in her team to do well in future even after Australia outclassed her side by 85 runs in the summit clash of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup here.

Unbeaten throughout the tournament, India were outplayed in all departments of the game by the defending champions Australia who clinched their fifth title.

"The way we played in the league games was outstanding. I still have a lot of faith in my team," Harmanpreet said after the match.

"It's part of the game, sometimes you win and sometimes you lose. You have to keep learning. But I trust this team," she added.

MATCH REPORT | Australia beat India by 85 runs to lift fifth ICC Women's T20 World Cup

Kaur, however, rued the dropped chances of Australia openers Beth Mooney (78 not out) and Alyssa Healy (75), who set up their team's victory.

She said that the team needs to work in the fielding department and learn from the mistakes.

"Today, it was unfortunate that we dropped those catches. The upcoming one-and-a-half years is very important. We need to focus, especially in fielding," she said.

Playing in their maiden final, India wilted under pressure as they were bowled out for 99 in 19.1 overs while chasing 185 for a win, and Kaur reckoned her side need to learn how to win high-stakes clashes.

"If we talk about the last T20 World Cup, we got to the semis, and this time to the final. I think we're on the right path. Every year we are improving. We just need to think of how we play with focus in the main games. Sometimes we don't manage that," the skipper said.

She spoke highly of the domestic IPL style Women's Challenger tournament, saying that the event has helped spot talented players for the national team.

"This year we are hoping for some more games in the Women's Challenger, that tournament is very important for us because it is high quality.

From there we already got two good players, and hopefully in the upcoming tournaments we can get more."

Stay up to date on all the latest Women's T20 World Cup news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Harmapreet Kaur India women cricket team india vs australia Womens T20 World Cup Womens T20 WC
India Matters
A medic checks passengers wearing masks in the wake of novel coronavirus scare at a railway station in Guwahati Monday March 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Number of cases rises to 43 in India, three-year-old from Kerala among those infected
A broker reacts while watching the stocks nosedive. (Photo | PTI)
Nearly Rs 5 lakh crore investor wealth wiped off in early trade as markets plunge
Very soon, these crafty canines will detect cancer, epilepsy
A story of rags to riches is always nice to hear but to be the hero in the story is difficult. These 10 women sportswoman have endured enormous challenges to achieve records in their respective fields which will inspire generations. Take a look at the sto
10 inspiring Indian sportswomen who triumphed against all odds

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Giri
    Pray
    12 hours ago reply
Videos
Faith trumps coronavirus fears at Attukal Pongala
Going against tide: Born without hands, she beats odds to learn driving
Gallery
The Bharat Ratna is India’s highest civilian award and recognises ‘exceptional service/performance of the highest order’.
Meet the only five women who have been awarded the Bharat Ratna
A story of rags to riches is always nice to hear but to be the hero in the story is difficult. These 10 women sportswoman have endured enormous challenges to achieve records in their respective fields which will inspire generations. Take a look at the sto
10 inspiring Indian sportswomen who triumphed against all odds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp