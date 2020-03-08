Home Sport Women's T20 World Cup

India's Taniya Bhatia suffers concussion during Women's T20 World Cup final 

Taniya looked rattled after she was hit on her helmet while going for a sweep, forcing the Indian team's doctor and physio to rush out and check on her and subsequently taking her off the field.

MELBOURNE: Wicket-keeper Taniya Bhatia on Sunday suffered from concussion following a hit on her neck in the final of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup against Australia at the MCG here.

Chasing a mammoth 185, Bhatia came into bat after the dismissal of Shafali Verma in the very first over.

But Bhatia's stay was shortlived as she had to retire hurt in the second over after getting hit on her helmet by left-arm spinner Jess Jonassen.

READ | Australia beat India by 85 runs to lift fifth ICC Women's T20 World Cup

Taniya looked rattled after she was hit on her helmet while going for a sweep, forcing the Indian team's doctor and physio to rush out and check on her and subsequently taking her off the field.

This was after Australia posted a challenging 184 for four, riding on blistering half-centuries from openers Beth Mooney (78) and Alyssa Healy (75).

