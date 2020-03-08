Shafali Verma becomes youngest player ever to play Cricket World Cup final

By ANI

MELBOURNE: 16-year-old Shafali Verma on Sunday scripted history as she became the youngest player ever (female or male) to play the World Cup finals across both 20-over and 50-over formats.

Shafali is just 16 years and 40 days old and as a result, she has taken the accolade to her name. The record was previously held by West Indies' women's cricketer Shaquana Quintyne when she played the ODI World Cup final in 2013 at an age of 17 years and 45 days old.

The youngster has lit up the tournament with her batting performance and has so far registered 161 runs, with the highest being 47 against Sri Lanka.

These efforts have allowed the youngster to reach the number one spot in the ICC Women's T20I batting rankings.