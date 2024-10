T20 World Cup: India eye big win against injury-hit Australia

A confident India will strive to take control of their destiny by securing yet another net-run-rate boosting victory when they face an injury-ravaged Australia in their must-win Women's T20 World Cup match here on Sunday.

India's massive win over Sri Lanka earlier this week has significantly improved their chances of reaching the last four, despite their setback against New Zealand in their opener.

Meanwhile Australia, with six points from three matches and an impressive net run rate of +2.786, have all but qualified for the semifinals, leaving India, New Zealand and Pakistan to fight out for the remaining spot.

However, the defending champions suffered two injury setbacks during Friday's victory over Pakistan with skipper Alyssa Healy exiting the field due to an "acute injury to her right foot" and fast bowler Tayla Vlaeminck dislocated her shoulder.

With the pair, which will undergo scans on Saturday, expected to miss the crucial clash on Sunday, Australia's depth will be tested.

India's 82-run victory over Sri Lanka marked their largest margin of victory in tournament history, boosting not only their confidence but also their net run rate from negative to positive.

The win also elevated them to second place in Group A, just behind Australia, who are undefeated in the tournament.

But India, who are on 4 points, will need a win to keep their knockout aspirations alive as New Zealand have one more game in hand and can also reach a total of 6 points.

If that's the scenario, qualification will hinge on the net run rate.

While India currently holds a +0.567 NRR, New Zealand (-0.050) could surpass Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. with substantial victories over the struggling Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Pakistan have 2 points from three games.

If they defeat New Zealand in their final match and India lose to Australia, there is a possibility that all three teams could be stuck on 4 points and again the NRR will come into play.

Thus the 'Women in Blue' will be desperate not only for a win, but also for another net run rate boost to steer off any threat from the Kiwis.