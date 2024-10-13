Creating sports fandom in Australia, one tee at a time

When asked about how it all started, Anthony has no elaborate answer. It is something he felt like doing and in true 'Aussie spirit' he just did it. "I just started doing it. Sorry, not to have a better answer," he says cheekily.

"I'd draw up designs and get them made by online print fulfilment companies. It wasn't much of a business because you're giving away your artwork to these platforms and volunteering to do all the sales and promotion for free. The margins are pretty measly. But it did give me a chance to test out ideas and start building a fan base. Over the years, it's just grown gradually to the point where I'm able to print everything myself and have full control over product quality. But there's still not much of a plan for it all. If I like it and think someone would like to wear it then I'll draw it," Anthony has kept it simple so far.

Anthony and League Tees' entry into women's sport came out of the off-the-field moment in the Australian Football League Women's League. "I think the first shirt was a picture of AFLW GWS Giants player Pepa Randall iconically eating a burrito during a post-match interview. It was a bit random, but part of the fun is being able to play off these mini moments and create something that makes them last. The Giants even bought a bunch of tees for their players and put out a video about it. That was a big moment for us."

When it came to women's cricket though, Anthony needed some outside push and it came from one of the fan pages of the Australian team named — Australia Women's Cricket With Very Little Context. "It was our 'Healy-Perry Forever' shirt. The story was that they asked us to make it," Anthony says.