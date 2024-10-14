Despite disappointing T20 WC, future remains hopeful for Pakistan's women cricket team

DUBAI: Monday might not have been a good day for Pakistan on the field — they dropped as many as seven catches in what was one of their forgettable outings in recent times and lost to New Zealand by 54 runs and crashed out of the T20 World Cup — back home there is still hope.

For a long time, Pakistan have produced some of the best cricketers across genders.

From the flamboyance of the likes of Imran Khan and Shoaib Akhtar to the elegance of the likes of Sana Mir and Bismah Maroof, even for fans outside of Pakistan, watching some of the greats of the game has given some pure joy. Behind many of these players, there are coaches who have stood behind them right from the go.

Sir Imran Rana of Daughter's Cricket Academy is one of them. His ward, number two-ranked T20I bowler, Sadia Iqbal has come a long way to make it to the international level. "I am from Faisalabad, Pakistan, and I run this academy as a social work of sorts—it's not a commercial one," Rana told this daily.

"I try to train kids from government schools who cannot afford expensive cricket training. Our system in Pakistan is not that supportive of players coming from low-income groups. So I decided to do it. I would have loved to play cricket professionally, but I couldn't do that and that is why I am trying to fulfill that dream through this academy. We have a boy's academy as well, but I put my efforts into working with girls. The academy's name is "Daughter's Academy" which tells you everything you need to know. By God's grace, I have a few players playing for the national side," he added.

In a society where women practicing any sport, let alone representing it at the national level, are looked down upon by many social entities, Rana opted to start the academy only for women so they could get all the necessary training possible early in the age.

"When I first went to see the Government School practice sessions, all the girls there were very young and I could see that the coach trying to teach them was not aware of most of the things a person in his role should know.