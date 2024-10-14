Maiden T20 World Cup a learning curve for Shreyanka Patil

"We still watch the replay of that wicket and we're like wow. I think it was a small turning point in her career. She kind of made a name for herself as a death bowler. That was the perfect yorker she nailed when Gardner was going well. She was on fire. So I think she got Gardner out again with the Yorker against Australia. Both of us are quite proud of that whether it's Gardner or she has got Haley Matthews out thrice.

Meg Lanning twice. So it's kind of and I tell her to show it off. You don't have to be quiet and not talk about it. Talk about it. I don't believe in jinxing and all that nonsense. It's a big achievement to get Meg Lanning out twice. It's something special. We are definitely proud of Ash Gardner's wicket which was probably a little turning point in her career in terms of the confidence boost that she got," he added.

Late last year, on her T20I debut, Patil took the wicket of England captain Heather Knight. A straight and full delivery on off, Knight went back and played the wrong line as the ball hit her off stump. Dev was disappointed a bit in that wicket, not because he didn't love the wicket, but they had plans for another big name in the England line-up, Natalie Sciver-Brunt.

"It was still very disappointing because our plan before was to get Sciver-Brunt caught and bowled and she created the chance but couldn't hold on to the catch. It is something that we had visualised and practiced and we had said this is how you bowl from over the wicket and then come around, you'll get her caught in the bowled.

So those kinds of things when it comes off you feel great you know as a coach and as a player. It doesn't always pay off. Sometimes you get it wrong or the plan is wrong or the execution is wrong. But when it does come off I think it's a really good feeling because we've done it so many times now and she's doing spot bowling."

"Even if she's doing spot bowling the conversations are like you are bowling to Hayley Matthews now this is the field for her. And someone like Matthews if you're even a millimeter even off-tump is too much room for her. It has to be on the middle stump. For someone like Sciver-Brint, a good ball is a bad ball for her because she'll rock back and hit you.

So those kinds of things are something we keep working on, especially to these toughest of batters. And then you know have plans for everybody and be as well prepared as we can," he emphasised.

India's World Cup dream is over after New Zealand defeated Pakistan by 54 runs, but Patil has learned a lot in her first World Cup campaign. Just like her team, the best is yet to come. It's time to go back to board with the learnings from UAE. And given her hunger for learning, it is not going to stop anytime soon.