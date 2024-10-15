T20 World Cup 2024: How India's campaign came down crashing

"I can say that this is the best team we are going for a T20 World Cup with," India captain Harmanpreet Kaur had said in a pre-departure press conference ahead of the T20 World Cup with Neetu David, Chairperson, Women’s Selection Committee and Amol Muzumdar, Head Coach of Indian team sitting next to her. It made sense because, at least on paper, India had all of their bases covered.

Exactly three weeks later, India were out of the tournament in the group stage for the first time since 2016. Not everything went according to plan. What went wrong for Kaur and Co.?

No cricket for two months

Heading into the tournament, many teams tried to get as many matches as possible. In India's group, New Zealand and Australia faced each other while Pakistan had a series against South Africa. Since the final of the Asia Cup where they lost to Sri Lanka, India did not play any international fixture. Granted, the team had dedicated camps for fielding, fitness and skills, but nothing can compare to the actual match experience.

Musical chairs with number three

Heading into the World Cup, one of the most asked questions to the Indian team management was regarding their batting order, specifically their number three. With many permutations and combinations already used since Muzumdar took over, India still couldn't find a reliable answer for the position. During the World Cup, Kaur herself walked in at three against New Zealand and Sri Lanka, while Jemimah Rodrigues, who usually bats at five, had to change her position. At the same time, amongst the 15-member squad, only two players did not get the opportunity, Yastika Bhatia and Dayalan Hemalatha could have easily slotted into that position, leaving room for others to have enough freedom.

Fielding woes and dropped catches

Apart from their group stage game against Sri Lanka, India's fielding woes were continuously displayed, especially under lights. As many as five dropped catches against Australia, for example, gave enough opportunity for the opposition to go for their aggressive approach. On multiple occasions, Indian fielders were guilty of allowing opposition batters to take runs when they were not agile enough to manufacture the runouts or put pressure on the batters. India had to hide their relatively weaker fielders with substitute fielders and even that did not help their cause in the group stage.

This has been the age-old issue with the team and despite Muzumdar talking about improving that part of the game, nothing much has changed.