T20 World Cup: Proteas world knows, but journey they don't

DUBAI: There is a saying in South Africa: hulle weet nie wat ons weet nie. The literal translation of this saying goes something like this - they don't know what we know.

This phrase was made famous by UFC champion Dricus du Plessis, and was turned into a song by Afrikaans pop sensation Kurt Darren, used as a mantra by the world Rugby champion Springboks, and is now a South African proverb.

Du Plessis even explained the emotions behind it earlier this year. "It’s a statement that even though we’re underdogs, even though we don’t have what all these big countries have… we have all these challenges (and) it doesn’t really matter.” It is as simple as that.

When South Africa faced Australia at the Dubai International Stadium in the first semifinal of the T20 World Cup, despite the absence of Alyssa Healy in the opposite dugout, they were underdogs. Of course, the hurt of not winning their first World Cup at home with the whole of Newlands Stadium backing them against the same opposition was there.

Even when they defeated Australia in the same format for the first time earlier this year in the bilateral series, it was probably not looked at by the women's cricket world as something groundbreaking. Certainly not by Australians who brushed it off as a one-off loss in the series. But again "hulle weet nie wat ons weet nie".