Trajectory of growth for women's game is all pointing upwards: Snehal Pradhan

There was a huge keenness to have the tournament in Bangladesh because we know that Bangladesh as a cricket-crazy market would have really turned out to support the tournament. Unfortunately, we couldn't go ahead with that. It is important to acknowledge that Bangladesh is still the host of the tournament. From ICC's perspective, we're grateful and lucky to have partners like the Emirates Cricket Board, who are used to putting up world-class sporting events on such short notice, especially cricket events.

So, I think there was a lot of confidence, despite having only five weeks' turnaround time, that the Emirates Cricket Board would be able to deliver a world-class event. Huge credit to them, and huge credit to our events team, who have worked on a number of events back to back, some of them fairly challenging.