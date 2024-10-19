Final frontier: A new champion & long-lasting legacy await

These teams had to get through the overwhelming tournament favourites in Australia, one of the most consistent sides in England and India, who were primed to break the hegemony of the previously mentioned two teams. That did not happen. While England and India dropped out in the group stage, South Africa thrashed Australia to make it to the final.

New Zealand on the other hand, had to deal with a streak of losses getting into the tournament. Just before the World Cup when they faced Australia, Sophie Devine's side could not win a single match only to add to their misery.

However, it was a different ball game once the tournament started. A win against India in their opening game by 58 runs where for a change India looked like deers caught in the headline broke their losing streak, only for them to lose against Australia by a significant margin. Once Australia booked their semi-final spot, New Zealand had to face three-way competition with India and Pakistan to get out of their group and did it by beating Pakistan in Dubai.

For South Africa, it is probably another opportunity at redemption after missing the chance to lift the World Cup trophy in front of a packed Newlands Stadium in 2023 against Australia. A lot has changed in and around the South African team, and they have proved that they are the force to reckon with and their run to the final in the previous edition was not a fluke. "I think the girls have been playing longer. I feel like we've been in situations where it hasn't gone our way. I feel like we've learnt a lot quicker than what we have been before. And I feel that we also feel like we have nothing to lose," said Chloe Tryon ahead of the final.