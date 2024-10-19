Michael Jordan, Suzie Bates, and the legacy of No. 23

DUBAI: June 14, 1998. Delta Center, Salt Lake City. Utah Jazz vs Chicago Bulls. National Basketball Association Finals, Game 6. Even though the Bulls were leading the seven-match series 3-2, and just needed one final push to clinch their second hat-trick of the championship in the 1990s, the games, bar one, were exceptionally close.

In the first game, the victory margin for either team was in single digits and it could not be finished within the designated time. The Bulls fell short there because Scottie Pippen missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer. By the time Game 6 came, Lake Michigan's worth of water had flown under the bridge since Pippen missed the shot.

The Jazz were at home, but trailing behind by one Game. A win here meant they would get another opportunity to go at the Bulls and potentially win the championship for the city of Utah. Something they had never done since their inception in 1974.

At this point, we have to talk about Michael Jeffrey Jordan. At 35, it was a miracle that he was still on the court and dominating like his College days, but with a reputation. His jump shot known as "The Shot" amongst the Basketball fans against Cleveland in the 1989 playoffs was already the stuff of legends. His 38-point game against the same opposition in 1997 at the same arena, when he battled through food poisoning to help the Bulls take a lead, was still fresh in the minds of fans.