T20 World Cup 2024: Dubai show up to cheer for new champions

DUBAI: On Sunday, all roads in the United Arab Emirates led to the Dubai International Stadium.

After being named as host venues five weeks before the opening game, Dubai and Sharjah have witnessed some of the best moments in the women's game. From Bangladesh winning their first T20 World Cup match in ten years to defending champions and tournament favourites Australia crashing out of the tournament in the semifinal to New Zealand reaching their first final in 14 years, the list goes on.

However, on the finals day, it was probably about the two finalists at the first neutral venue for the women's tournament. With the host nations making it to the final of the last two T20 World Cups - Australia and South Africa - there were mixed feelings on whether Dubai would see a packed house.

However, crowds rolled in to witness the newly crowned champions. There were multiple South Africa flags with fans walking down to the ground donning either a Proteas t-shirt or mainly the Springboks (South African Rugby Team) jersey. From youngsters to families to kids, the crowd had them all. A few of them even brought creative posters to support the teams.

"We can always win," said one of the posters in Afrikaans. Some took the posters banter to a new level with the banner that said "The only thing New Zealand will see are the Ashes from South Africa's Fireworks."

Amongst the fans was a 10-year-old Laura supporting the Proteas. "This will be my first women's cricket match from the stadium. I am excited to support South Africa. I have never really played cricket, as I am a netball player and a diver, but here to support the team. I know I share the name with the South African captain, and she is my favourite player to watch. I hope they win it," she told this daily.