White Ferns crowned World T20 champions

DUBAI: "Well, all the odds are, they are in my favor

Something's bound to begin

It's gotta happen, happen sometime

Maybe this time, I'll win"

... sung Liza Minnelli in the debut motion picture named Cabaret, directed by Bob Fosse.

Her character, Sally Bowles, a Manic Pixie American Dream Girl living in 1931's Berlin, through this song has an air of "desperate hope" around it.

Entering the final, both South Africa and New Zealand were Ms Bowles. Desperate for the World Cup trophy that has eluded them since its inception. New Zealand, at least, have one ODI World Cup Trophy from back in 1999 when they defeated Australia in the final at the Bert Sutcliffe Oval in Lincoln.

Almost half of their squad for this World Cup was not even born then. South Africa has none. The 2023 T20 World Cup final was the first occasion where they even made it to the final. To say these two teams were desperate for glory was an understatement.